Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVKIF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

