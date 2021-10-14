Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €27.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.35 ($38.05).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.35 ($32.18) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.88. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.