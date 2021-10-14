Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

