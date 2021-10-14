Everipedia Price Up 37.1% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $218.99 million and approximately $150.25 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00122705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00076479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,776.61 or 1.00650517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.36 or 0.06583883 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,563 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

