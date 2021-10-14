Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 727,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Everest Re Group worth $182,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 152.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $266.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.62 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

