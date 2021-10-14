Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.77.

NYSE:EFX traded up $6.21 on Thursday, reaching $261.15. 15,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.54 and a 200-day moving average of $241.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

