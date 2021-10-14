Evercore ISI Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $124.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

OSK stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $2,611,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $1,641,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Oshkosh by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

