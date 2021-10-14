Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $171.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.90.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000.

EVBG stock opened at $145.60 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

