Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EVAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.54.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.