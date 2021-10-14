Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,023.35

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,023.35 ($13.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,096 ($14.32). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,076 ($14.06), with a volume of 291,312 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -970.91.

In other news, insider Wendy Pallot bought 972 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

