Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.93 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $359.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.80 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $370.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.61. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.