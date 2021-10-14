Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$33.50 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.20.

TSE:ERO opened at C$24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

