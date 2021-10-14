Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nippon Paint in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Paint’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 7.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NPCPF opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Nippon Paint has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

