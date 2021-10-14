Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AB opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

