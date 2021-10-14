EPR Properties (EPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 70.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

