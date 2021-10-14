Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL traded up $60.58 on Thursday, hitting $2,812.22. 39,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,323. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,793.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,531.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

