Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 37,396 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,396 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fortinet worth $56,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $312.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,574. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.17.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

