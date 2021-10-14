Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 162,044 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,044 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $67,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.93. 1,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

