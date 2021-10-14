Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 9,399 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Domino’s Pizza worth $45,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $517.00 to $509.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.00.

DPZ stock traded up $11.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,452. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.77.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

