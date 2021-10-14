Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $92.96 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 642,948 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,957,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.39% of Splunk as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $165.05. The company had a trading volume of 37,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,398. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.35. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

