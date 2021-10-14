Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $88.64 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $88,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 43,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 117.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.83. 132,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,632. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.69 billion, a PE ratio of 283.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.