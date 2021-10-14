Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,284,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $50,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 101,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,900. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

