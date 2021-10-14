Epic Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $46,045.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. Epic Cash has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $46,045.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001421 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00215162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00095953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Epic Cash Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 12,921,664 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.