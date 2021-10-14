Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Enviva Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 776.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.