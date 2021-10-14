Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

Shares of ETR opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.