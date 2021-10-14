Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

Entegris has increased its dividend by 357.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entegris has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.11 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

