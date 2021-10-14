Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

ENT stock opened at GBX 2,066 ($26.99) on Tuesday. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,004.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,813.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £12.12 billion and a PE ratio of 89.05.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

