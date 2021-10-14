Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 940 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

