Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,380 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $402.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.24 and a 200-day moving average of $376.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

