Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 71.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

