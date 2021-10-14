Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.53 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $118,492,000. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $70,909,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at about $43,746,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 34.8% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 198,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.77.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $184.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.