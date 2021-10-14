Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after buying an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,729,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700 over the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SKX opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

