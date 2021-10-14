Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

