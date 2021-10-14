Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 8,100 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $139.90 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.77 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.