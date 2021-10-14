ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.08 ($14.21).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Monday. ENI has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €11.90 ($14.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

