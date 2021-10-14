Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $1.88 on Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Energi has a total market cap of $86.30 million and $240,396.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00097831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.52 or 0.00420711 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 45,967,896 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

