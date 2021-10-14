Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $150.04 on Tuesday. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 144.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Endava by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Endava by 102.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Endava by 24.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

