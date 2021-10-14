Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 343,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 89,349 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

EHC opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

