Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,278 shares during the period. Enable Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $3,766,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 35.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 35.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,468,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after buying an additional 1,163,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 39.0% during the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of ENBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.58. 9,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.