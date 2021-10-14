Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. 23,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,667. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after buying an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after buying an additional 3,152,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,109,000 after buying an additional 2,340,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,548,000 after buying an additional 923,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after buying an additional 898,767 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

