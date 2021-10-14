Emera Incorporated (EMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.663 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$58.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.67. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$60.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.08.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0799998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.64.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

