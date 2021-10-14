Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ELLO traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756. Ellomay Capital has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.97 million, a P/E ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Ellomay Capital worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

