Elkem ASA’s (ELKEF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

