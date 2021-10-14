Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $$64.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. Elisa Oyj has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.