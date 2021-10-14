Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Short Interest Update

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 119.0% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ELIO stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Elio Motors has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Get Elio Motors alerts:

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.