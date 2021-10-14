Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $351.57 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $351.57 million and $1.19 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,904,278,567 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

