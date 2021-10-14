Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) Trading Up 83.5%

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) traded up 83.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electrolux Professional AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08.

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) provides food service, beverage, and laundry solutions to restaurants, hotels, healthcare, educational, and other service facilities. The company operates in two segments, Food & Beverage and Laundry. It offers slicers and food processors, vegetable washers, spin dryers, planetary mixers, vacuum packers and sealers, multi-purpose peeling machines, fryers, boiling and braising pans, grills and griddles, ventilation equipment, modular cooking ranges, fry tops, combi and convection ovens, refrigerated cabinets and counters, saladettes, cold rooms, blast chillers and freezers, portable mixers, turbo liquidizers, meat mincers, dough kneaders and sheeters, salamanders, wine cellars, ice makers and flakers, and trolleys, as well as stainless steel fabrication solutions.

