Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 378,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,399. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

