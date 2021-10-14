EDUCare (EKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.77 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1.77 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00210699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00093140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

