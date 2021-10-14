Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

EDIT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. 61,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,079. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

